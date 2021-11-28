Cloud Energy, Nigeria’s outstanding energy provider, has launched the Cloud Energy Green promo.

The promo came with a spread payment plan designed to create unprecedented and permanent access to solar energy.

The Green Promo was unveiled at a virtual meeting, recently, at the Cloud Energy showroom/ corporate headquarters in Lagos, before enthusiastic resellers, energy stakeholders and the media.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It lays out an easy-to-buy and easy-to-own plan for solar products.

Kick-starting the meeting, the Managing Director, Cloud Energy, Engr. Theophilus Nweke said that the meeting was triggered by the growing fact that there is no option to solar energy in the face of dwindling supply and rising cost of electricity.

The Cloud Energy Green Promo, he said, is a robust effort to solve the issue of costs that is the main problem of solar acquisition and ownership.

Engr. Nweke explained that buying solar systems even got more complicated with rising inflation and unpredictable foreign currency exchange rates.

“No country can develop without an innovative private sector. Cloud Energy and its international partners put together the Cloud Energy Green Fund to take away the stress of purchase from the consumer.

“The choice of the solar products is the consumer’s, but the Green Fund pays and allows the consumer to spread the payment in pocket-friendly instalments spread up to 12 months. This payment plan delivers optimal customer satisfaction because of the durability of the Cloud Energy range of products, the batteries are long lasting with low discharge rate, the inverters are built with robust designs and support the rated load for longer hours, while the low wattage, low consumption fans and LED lighting give the end users equipment longer hours of high performance in productivity.

“There are also discounts and bonuses built into the trade to encourage resellers to stock and market products. The resellers also benefit from shared logistics in terms of timely transportation of heavy products and equipment to and from sites across Nigeria.

“This interaction benefits the market with capacity building as certified Cloud Energy Engineers assist with product deployment and after sales support,” Nweke said.

Answering a question from a reseller, Mr Sauban, an Abuja-based developer, Mr Nweke informed the meeting that the Cloud Energy vision is to put in place a well-funded market run by professionals.

He disclosed that Cloud Energy has secured the partnership of internationally acclaimed finance companies like Grooming, Carbon Zero and Spectra.

“Nigerians will be empowered to buy solar solutions that meet their needs while resellers will fulfill their dream roles in marketin,” he said.

In response to Mr Abiodun Awodipe, Liberty Solar Solutions, Ibadan, the Cloud Energy CEO revealed that Cloud Energy is a strong partner in the initiative by the Federal Government to create access into solar for five million homes with the Solar Home System, domesticated in Cloud Energy as Sunbox Basic.

The Sunbox Basic, he said, is already on offer in the pay as you go category, adding that it is designed for the unreached but many sub-urban and urban consumers who use the Sunbox Basic to cost effectively bridge the gap in electricity supply.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .