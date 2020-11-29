Outstanding energy solutions provider, Cloud Energy, in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, has commissioned the Eka Awoke 100KWp Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid, another bold step towards resolving the comatose electricity status in the country.

The commissioning was attended by men who have authority and responsibility in the power sector to underscore the high premium the President Muhammadu Buhari administration places on renewable energy as a reliable source of clean and steady electricity.

The colourful event in the remote village that has never had electricity was graced by Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, who was represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe; the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba; the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Mr Ahmad Sahilijo Ahamad; member representing Ikwo LGA, Hon Chinedu Ogar, the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Dr Sanusi Ohiare; other directors of REA; H.R.H Eze D.O. Ogalegu, the traditional ruler of Eka Awoke community in Ikwo LGA, Ebonyi State.

Addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of Cloud Energy, Engr. Theophilus Nweke, paid glowing tribute to the commitment and professionalism of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA led by Mr. Ahmad Sahilijo Ahamad.

Nweke thanked REA for giving Cloud Energy the opportunity to contribute to nation building and be part of President Buhari’s transformation agenda.

He revealed that Cloud Energy on choosing Eka Awoke community as the community for the project identified three focus needs, which are already being achieved: Provision of electricity; provision of access to clean water for the community; and setup of an agro commercial enterprise to create wealth out of the abundant agricultural resources in the community.

He invited the Managing Director, REA, Mr Ahamad to return to Eka Awoke in one year to commission a Cloud Energy Rice Mill to be run on the solar mini-grid.

Nweke disclosed that Eka Awoke now has increased access to energy saving products – LED bulbs, solar fridges and freezers and solar fans.

He advised the community to see the mini-grid power plant as their own and not as government property.

“The more they see it as their own and pay the electricity bills religiously the more the 100KWp Eka Awoke Solar mini-Grid power plant will yield prosperity,” he said.

The Cloud Energy CEO also called on the Federal Government to setup a platform that will enable DISCOs and mini-grid developers to work together.

Such a platform, he said, will make it possible for the solar mini-grids to reach the underserved who are already living within the jurisdiction of the DISCOs.

In his remarks, Governor Umahi described the Eka Awoke Solar mini-Grid as a revolutionary transformation of infrastructure.

He thanked the Federal Government for commissioning the power plant in Ebonyi State with an assurance that more would follow.

He said that he was proud of the competence displayed by Cloud Energy on the execution of the Eka Awoke 100KWP mini-grid project while urging the youths to take advantage of steady electricity to boost economic dwvwlopment.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Power, Hon. Goddy Jedy Agba expressed delight that the Eka Awoke community would begin to experience economic growth and development powered by the 100KWp Solar hybrid mini-power plant.

Also, the Managing Director, CEO Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Ahmad said that he was delighted to be commissioning his first mini-grid project since assumption of office.

He was more delighted that homes, businesses and the entire community will now have access to clean, safe and sustainable energy. This automatically enhances productivity and provides jobs in the community.

The REA boss urged the citizens of Eka Awoke and their neighbours to take advantage of the dividends of democracy from the Federal Government to change the fortunes of the community while building firm foundations for the future.

H.R.H Eze D.O. Ogalegu, the traditional ruler of Eka Awoke community, in his contribution thanked the Federal Government, the Rural Electrification Agency and Cloud Energy for giving his community access to electricity.

He promised that the community would harvest the potentials of the 100 KWp Solar mini-Grid power plant.