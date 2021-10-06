Cloud Exchange, leading system integrator in West Africa and provider of end-to-end information technology (IT) system solutions, has officially launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier-IV modular prefabricated data centre, in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Huawei. The state-of-the-art data centre was unveiled last week in Lagos.

The introduction was in line with Cloud Exchange’s expansion of its service offerings from systems integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure to tier-IV data centre colocation, interconnects and cross-connects, managed network and security, private and public cloud services.

At the event, CEO of Cloud Exchange, Mr. Glad Dibetso, said Nigeria’s growing digital economy drove the development of the data centre.

“The tier IV data centre vision was born from the burning platform we were on in 2016. We had an audacious vision to build the first African tier-IV prefabricated data centre certified by Uptime Institute.

“We wanted to be part of the solution by finding tailor-made solutions fit for purpose and pragmatic for the continent.

“Infrastructure, especially in ICT, has continued to hold the continent back. We knew that, for Africans to fully participate in the future, we all need to improve ICT infrastructure, as it is the bedrock of digitalization.

“We did not know how we would accomplish the tier-IV dream; however, we had the will, which aligned with the quest to do meaningful work; it always seems impossible until it’s done. The effort of our employees, partners, clients and industry stakeholders have achieved a green tier-IV data centre. We not only achieved the best DC internationally, but we also made sure it’s good for the environment. We have built the very first (prefab) tier-IV data centre in West Africa, the first green one free of air and noise pollution and one that is also free of the effects of FM200 contamination,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .