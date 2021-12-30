Syzygium aromaticum (L.) Merr. & L..M. Perry

Family: Myrtaceae

Common names: chicken-tongue spice; cloves; kanafuru (Yoruba); Kanumfari (Hausa).

Parts used: Flower buds.

Syzygium aromaticum, clove is an evergreen tree that grows up to 40 feet tall. Clove is so named because it’s dried, unopened, buds are shaped like nail. They are usually propagated from seeds and thrive well under shades. Flowering begins about the fifth year; a tree may annually yield up to 30 kg of dried buds which vary in length from about 0.5 to 0.75 inch. The flower bud has a woody texture; reddish brown in color and is known for its strong aroma and pungent taste. This amazing aromatic plant is one of the most valuable spices that has been used for centuries as food preservative, sweetener, flavoring or fragrance (in cosmetic industry) and for many medicinal purposes. Phytochemical analysis has shown that the cloves contain- eugenol, eugenyl acetate, caryophyllene, methyl salicylate, tannins, manganese, potassium, beta carotene, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc; vitamins – K, E, C, A; as well as dietary fiber. These chemicals attribute to its anti-oxidant, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, anti-histamine, anti-spasmodic, anti-fungal, antiviral, diuretic, carminative, and expectorant properties. No wonder, the herb is highly priced and of a significant socio-economic importance in many parts of the world.

In my herbal practice, I personally find this interesting bud very amazing. When I first discovered cloves, I was drawn by its beauty and exceptional fragrance. I would place whole cloves into a pan and toss a little, then crush the buds coarsely (using mortar & pestle), put them in a small bowl or jar (without a lid) and my place on my table.

This emits a pleasant rich-spicy smell that fills the room and corridor and would linger in the air for a long time. The fragrance that cloves emits is not just sweet-spicy but antiseptic. Simply inhaling the fragrance would fend off plaques and keep one going!

After many years of working with herbs, it never ceases to astonish me that simply inhaling the fragrance of plant spices such as cloves, lemongrass, basil, mint, lavender, etc, would reduce stress and improve one’s general well-being. Sounds too simple to be true! Clove’s fragrance developed a reputation, now backed by science, for being stimulating and an aphrodisiac. However, cloves have a much wider range of uses including traditional application in herbal medicine to ease pains, expel intestinal worms, repel insects, decrease gas and indigestion, clear mucus from the lungs, reduce drowsiness, irritability, and headaches.

Cloves are available in whole, powder form, capsules and as essential oil. Here are some ways to use cloves to treat a wide range of conditions:

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Clove tea– you may use whole cloves or powder. To prepare clove tea, add one teaspoon of clove in mortar and pestle and grind them coarsely.

Now, add this powder to a cup of water and bring it to a boil, allow to simmer for 5 – 10 minutes. Also, you can simply add 1Tsp. of finely ground clove powder in a teacup of freshly boiled water; allow it to infuse for 15-30 minutes. Either way be sure to drink the mixture warm. Apart from alleviating your pains, it sure gives a different taste from your usual black or green tea. If you are bored with your teas, you can try clove and add an extra zing to your life. Drink this tea early in the morning for maximum benefits. Make sure you do not go overboard with the mixture. Remember, excess of anything may wreak havoc on your health.

Homemade clove gel- can be used as part of a topical pain reliever. This may help relieve pain associated with headaches, arthritic inflammation, tooth aches, stiff neck and shoulder. To make your own clove gel- grind cloves into a fine powder and mix with liquid glycerin in a ratio of 2:3 (clove: glycerin). Apply the gel to the affected part of the body and keep in place for about 5-10 minutes. Wash it away with water. Repeat the process 1-2X daily for faster results.

You can also make your clove gel with aloe vera, which is known to have strong anti-inflammatory properties as cloves. Mixing the two herbs together in ratio of 2:3 (clove: aloe vera), will give you a double “knock-out” relief from joint pains induced by inflammations as well as an improved immunity of the body. You can apply this gel topically on the affected area or have it orally. For external application, massage gently and leave on for about 20 minutes. Wash it away with water. Repeat the process twice daily for faster results. For oral application – start with small amounts (30-60 mL aloe vera) + ½ Tsp. Clove powder once a day to see how you react to this mix.

Clove paste/plaster– grind about 5 cloves and add a few drops of almond or olive oil. Mix to incorporate properly. You can apply this paste directly or smear it on a napkin before placing on the affected part of the body. Holding this on for about 15 minutes, would numb the pain. This is because the eugenol found in cloves is a natural anesthetic such that it is traditionally used to numb and reduce pain wherever it is applied.

Clove oil– You can gently massage the aching body part with essential oil of cloves for immediate relief. Take a few drops and mix it with coconut oil. Massage properly with this concoction. Clove oil can be purchased from pharmacies and health stores or you make yours at home.

Flavored-Clove juices– My favourite way of using cloves is adding it to my homemade juices (helps to keep weight off).Recently, I tried making lemonade with ginger and cloves. Here’s the recipe-

Fresh ginger (medium sized) unpeeled and coarsely diced;1 cinnamon stick; cloves (5-7 buds); fresh lemon juice (1 cup); water (4 cups), and honey(½ cup). Combine all the ingredients with 2 cups of water in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Simmer until the honey is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to steep (covered) for 20 minutes. Strain and add the remaining water. Chill and Enjoy! This drink is tart and zingy, soothing on the throat and spicy on the tongue.