Belgium Jupiler League champion, Club Brugge is monitoring Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers‘ situation at Cremonese.

Dessers impressed during his loan stint at Feyenoord, helping the Dutch side reach the final of last season’s Europa Conference League. The Nigerian hitman scored ten goals to become the highest goalscorer in the competition.

He then returned to Genk, and he impressed at the beginning of the season before getting snapped up by Serie A side, Cremonese.

However, Dessers has struggled to perform for Cremonese.

He has scored just three goals in 16 appearances for Grigiorossi. And his side currently sits rock bottom in Serie A.

If his poor goals return continues, Dessers might have to leave the club soon. Footnews reported that Club Brugge is shopping for a striker and is looking at Dessers as a good option.

The Nigerian striker’s contract lasts till 2027, as such Club Brugge may try to get him on loan. Nonetheless, it could be a tough decision for Dessers, as his former club Genk, and Club Brugge are big rivals.