Belgian giants Club Brugge have reportedly submitted a bid of €5m for Super Eagles and FC Midtjylland forward Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu entered the record books when he scored Nigeria’s fastest ever goal in a one-nil friendly victory over Egypt.

The gangling striker started Nigeria’s first game against Burundi at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, a match the Super Eagles won by a lone goal.

Gernot Rohr’s men eventually ended up in third place, earning the FC Midtjylland his first medal for the national team.

He may not have scored any goal in Egypt but the 25-year-old was in incredible form last season for the Danish side banging in 14 goals in 39 league appearances.

Such impressive statistics have turned the attention of several clubs towards Onuachu who is now set to switch clubs.

According to a report in Belgian media, Brugge manager, Phillipe Clement is a keen admirer of the Nigeria international and is leaving no stone unturned to see that the Nigerian forward join the club.

Manager Phillipe Clement and Club Brugge are familiar with nurturing Nigerian talents with the Belgium Jupiler League champions already having two Nigerians in their books.

David Okereke recently linked up with the club from Italian side, Spezia, while U-23 Eagles forward Dennis Blessed is already a key member of the team.

Owerri-born Onuachu has played six games for the Super Eagles scoring once.