The chances of Super Eagles forward, Dennis Emmanuel Bonaventure making a dream move to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has taken a hit over the demands of his parent owners Club Brugge.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for the 22 year old after his impressive performance for Brugge this season who are opened to the idea of the Nigeria international leaving this summer.

Dortmund on their part want to sign the forward as a replacement for hot in demand forward, Jardon Sancho but from reports gathered by Owngoalnigeria.com, they are unwilling to meet the demands of Brugge.

Dortmund want to pay a fee in the region of €20m but Club Brugge want twice that amount and a percentage on future sale and that has brought about a pause in negotiations. Although talks will likely resume after the resumption of football after the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of the league in Belgium, Dennis has scored nine goals in all competitions this season with the highlight of his season coming when he scored a brace in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.