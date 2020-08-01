Bolaji Okunola

Italian Serie A side, Napoli on Friday formally confirmed the signing of Nigerian sensation, Victor Osimhen.

The 2019 AFCON gold medalist was announced and celebrated on the club official twitter and instagram handles on Sallah day.

Announcing his signing, the 21 year old former Lille goal poacher was seen rocking the club’s jersey with a background designed with a green and white colour which reflected his nationality, Nigeria.

“Welcome to Napoli, Victor. Welcome Osimhen love. Forza Napoli Sempre,” the club wrote on twitter.

In a similar vein, the signing of the striker was also announced on the club Instagram status with similar images.

Reacting to this on social media platform, the forward received a thumb up from the club most famous player of all time, Diego Maradona.

Osimhen signed a five year deal, which sees him join the club where the legendary Diego Maradona was a cult hero. The deal is the most expensive signing in the history of the club and the highest transfer deal of the summer so far.

Osimhen who netted 18 goals in 32 games for French side, Lille will wear the No.9 jersey for Napoli next season while legendary Maradona rocked the club No.10 jersey during his hay days with the Italian club.