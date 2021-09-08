The Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria (club Owners) have expressed deep shock over the death of its former Chairman and ex Niger Tornadoes FC boss, the late Malam Suleiman David.

The Association said the death of the Former Executive Committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF has created a big vacuum considering his wealth of experience which he had constantly made available to advance the course of Football administration in Nigeria.

As a former Chairman of the Club owners and Technical Committee of the Football Federation, late Malam Suleiman David ensured stability in the League as well as helped many Nigeria coaches through trainings via capacity building programs both locally and internationally.

Club Owners in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman Barr. Isaac Danladi and the Executive Secretary Alloy chukwuemeka sympathize with his immediate family, the NFF, Niger state FA, Niger Tornadoes FC and his friends and colleagues.

