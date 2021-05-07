Racing Genk technical director Dimitri De Condé has confirmed that the club are eyeing up a summer move for Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta as a replacement for Paul Onuachu.

It is looking more and more likely that the in-form Super Eagles star will depart Racing Genk after an excellent season that has seen him score an astonishing 34 goals for club and country in 2020-2021.

The Belgian Cup winners would be forced into selling the prolific striker if they receive a bid in the region of 25 million euros.

Tanzania star Samatta struggled at Aston Villa after transferring from Genk, netting a paltry two goals in 16 games in 2020, before he was loaned out to Fenerbahce for the entirety of this season.

“Onuachu? He’s a top scorer, scoring 30 goals and turning 27,” Condé told Het Laatste Nieuws (via Voetbalkrant).

“If a club puts an amount on the table that we cannot refuse, we will cooperate in a transfer. At the moment that offer is not available.

On Onuachu’s possible replacement, he said : “Samatta is certainly on our list. But we are not going to do atypical Genk transfers.”

Danish champions FC Midtjylland are set to profit from the sale of Onuachu as they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal bringing the FC Ebedei product to Genk in 2019.