FIFA has confirmed concussion substitutes will be tested during next month’s Club World Cup.

Football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), met last month to discuss concussion substitutes in the sport and they approved their use.

FIFA were involved in the consultation around such measures and have now confirmed concussion substitutes will be used at the Club World Cup.

The tournament, which is due to take place in Qatar from February 1 to 11, is the first international competition to test the new procedure.

FIFA will implement a protocol in which each team will be permitted to use a maximum of one concussion substitute in a match; this substitution will be able to be made regardless of the number of substitutes already used.