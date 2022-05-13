Clubs taking part in the 2022 season of the Nationwide League One have expressed delight with the doggedness of the NLO Secretariat in handling matters that could have brought the brand to disrepute.

Recall in the last month, the Secretariat of the nation’s third-tier league invoked varying degrees of sanctions on some clubs and forwarded names of match officials and a Training Officer found to have breached the ethics of the game to Nigeria Football Federation Referees Department for investigation.

Through its Chief Operating Officer, Olushola Ogunnowo who has been working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free season, rolled out sanctions to erring teams for breaches of the NLO Rules and Framework

According to Ogunowo, “The NLO is like any league body you find all over the world and it’s saddled with the core values of organizing the league and punishing clubs for going against its rules.

“For God sake, why would a club go against the rules to perpetrate fraud by tampering with players’ license. Some of these clubs’ officials think because there are so many teams in the league and no such way the NLO can suspect any foul play.

“That’s a fallacy as the NLO has machinery in place to serve as checks and balances in each zone.