Uyi Akpata, chairman of the Edo State Cricket Association, said clubs that would feature in the Edo Cricket Male League must own feeder teams.

Akpata told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that the aim was to ensure the development of the game at the grassroot.

Akpata, who also doubles as the president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) said national team players are also participating in the 10-week tournament.

“All the eight teams participating in the tournament which began on Saturday, have feeder teams. We made it a requirement for all and we hope that it will yield the expected result soon.

” Edo state is one of the top states in the country, in terms of grassroot development and we want to continue to improve on that.

“This time around, we have more teams competing compared to the previous year and this is due to the growth the game has witnessed in the state.

“A few national team players are also part of the league and will add spice to the tournament,” Akpata said.

The team’s are Crusaders Cricket Club (CC), No-Limit CC, Integrity Force CC, Invictus CC and Dolphins CC.

Others are Ambrose Alli University (AAU) CC, Uniben CC and U-17 CC.

However, No Limit CC is currently topping the table with four points, following a victory in her only game so far while Integrity Force CC is next with four points as well after a game, with the net run rate separating both sides.

U-17 CC and AAU are third and fourth respectively with the former winning her lone match while the later won one of her two matches played.

Uniben CC is next without a win in two matches while Crusaders CC and Dolphins CC are yet to play a match in the league, as sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Invictus CC are bottom place, having lost her first and only game of the league so far, with a net run rate of -2.350.

Meanwhile, a team’s net run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored by that team in game or competition.

The tournament is expected to end in February 2022.(NAN)