The Commodore, Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Tunde Giwa-Daramola, says the club will continue to partner with the Lagos Yacht Club to revive sailing.

Giwa-Daramola said in Lagos that the Navy Sailing Club and the Lagos Yacht Club are the only two surviving sailing clubs in Nigeria.

“Sailing is dying gradually in Nigeria, but we have been partnering with our sister club to revive it and that is why the race on Saturday was very important to us.

“Lagos Yacht Club has more boats, but together we have been working hand-in -hand to raise the standard of sailing in the country,’’’ he said.

Giwa-Daramola said the clubs would continue to collaborate to attract young people to the sport and give it a new lease of life.

Also speaking, Raubenheimei Berlard, the Vice-Commodore, Lagos Yacht Club, said the club would continue to support the Navy Sailing Club to promote sailing.

“Luckily we are both in the city of Lagos and we work together in promoting sailing in Nigeria and it means a lot to us,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 30 sailing boats of the Lagos Yacht Club sailed from Onikan Waters in Victoria Island to the Navy Sailing Club at Ojo, both in Lagos.

The Lagos Yacht Club, one of the oldest sporting clubs in Nigeria was founded in 1932, while the Navy Sailing Club was established in 1987.

