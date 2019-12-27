Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) has registered its discontent with the continuous attack on medical doctors and health care professionals, insisting that the unending attacks could trigger unfriendly reactions from medical professionals.

CMA in a statement by its President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, lamented that medical professionals have been the target of kidnappers and other criminals for unjustified reasons in recent months.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), few weeks ago, had also expressed dismay with the worsening state of security in Nigeria, and the continued incarceration of two of Taraba state based colleagues, Dr. Audu Sule and Dr. Sunday Oduniyi by kidnappers.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, told journalists in Abuja, that the National Executive Council of NMA, at its meeting in Kano, bemoaned the rising cases of attack on medical doctors and health care workers.

He said the sustained attacks could be fueled by the misconception that medical doctors are as rich as politicians and businessmen.

CMA and NMA also expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of a Professor of paediatrics and Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan, by unknown gunmen on his way back from a clinical examination of an undergraduate medical students of Ambrose Ali University, Edo State.

Dr. Enabulele called on government to conduct an urgent appraisal of the security situation with a view to strengthening the system through the deployment of more effective security measures. He also called for strengthening of security measures in health workplaces to safeguard medical doctors and other health professionals currently working in Nigeria.