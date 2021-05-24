From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have condole with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, over the sudden death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 11 other senior military officers, on Friday, May 21, 2021, in a plane crash.

CMA President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, in a condolence letter to the President, conveyed the deepest and heartfelt condolences of physicians from the 54 countries of the Commonwealth.

He said: “CMA and the doctors share the great pains and that of late Attahiru’s wife and immediate family, as well as those of the other departed officers, over the unfortunate loss.”

He said that Lt.Gen Attahiru was known for his charismatic and purposeful leadership, adding that he was acknowledged as a great commander with an impeccable commitment to the government’s developmental agenda for Nigeria.

“We are therefore in no doubt that the unfortunate demise of Lt.Gen

Attahiru and the other departed officers at this critical time in Nigeria’s history, will leave a great vacuum that may be difficult to fill,” he said.

Dr. Enabulele prayed that memories of late Army Chief’s progressive strides and commitment to the oneness of Nigeria brings solace to the government, the deceased wife and family.

Similarly, the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, in a statement joined other Nigerians in sharing the pains and grief of the Presidency and other well meaning Nigerians on the sudden demise of COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military men.

Prof. Ujah prayed that their souls find peace in God’s Kingdom while praying that God grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said: “NMA is particularly pained, bearing in mind that the nation has lost a rare breed and one of her most decorated intelligent tactical officer with enormous wealth of experience in tackling the current insurgency and banditry.

“We pray God to grant his wife and family, spouses and families of the other departed officers, and the Government and people of Nigeria, the fortitude to bear the great loss.”