Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President, Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele, has tasked the federal and state governments to make the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available in all hospitals to safeguard the lives of health workers who are in the line of duty.

He made the appeal when he led members of his team on a courtesy call on the management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Dr Osahon, who expressed satisfaction on how the management of the hospital has been able to manage the available resources in the hospital to handle COVID-19 patients, said government at all levels should provide more for them to be effective in their service delivery, especially now that the hospital is one of the reference points in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

“So, for a hospital that is a reference hospital, they need a lot more of that support in terms of the safety and protection of health workers; they need to be provided with enough PPE so that they can have enough resources to give to the health workers; they are doing a lot of that right now and I am aware that they have provided some safety devices for the health workers, especially those on the frontline.

“But again, a lot of that needs to be stepped up through support from the Federal Ministry of Health from the Federal Government and also the state government.

“So I think a lot needs to be done to support the institution to do much more.

“A lot of what has been done here has come from their own substantial initiatives, come from their own efforts, internal devices, and that is even part of the experiences we are seeing in this COVID-19.

“Nigerians are ready to look inwards to see what more they can do using their own resources to build a platform for our people to get the best of care,” Dr Osahon added.

The CMA president assured the hospital of his contribution in tackling the pandemic.

“I want to assure the management of my level of support,” he stated.