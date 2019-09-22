A United Nations Ambassador for Peace and Convener of CMC Africa Awards, Cornel Udofia, has restated the determination of the organizers of the awards to sustain the culture of using the awards to draw attention of the world to crucial matters.

According to a statement signed by Babatunde Segun Odubanwo Head, Media and Publicity CMC, Ambassador Udofia, who is also Group Head, CMC Group, made this known during his remark at the fourth edition of the awards held at Kingscelia Hotel, Jibowu, Lagos,

He pointed out that the CMC Africa Awards remained true to its founding values, which according to him, does not only aim to eschew mediocrity, but also endeavour to promote the spirit of patriotism and advocate persistent drive towards perfectionism in every sphere human life.

Speaking further, Ambassador Udofia said this year’s edition of the CMC Africa Awards with the theme, “Galvanising New Framework in Tackling Security Challenges,” was carefully selected in line with ongoing security concerns as experienced in the country.

“This calculated precision is to signify that the CMC Africa Awards is not all jamboree but an avenue to call the attention of the world to crucial matters, which if untamed could taint the image of the country. It was also a way of speaking truth to power!

“It is a statement of fact that no one ever celebrates failure, for it is merely an orphan. From inception, the CMC Africa Awards sought to pay glowing tributes to individuals who have dedicated their lives in impacting the society in positive manner”.

Atotal of 27 awardees were honoured at the well-attended event. Notably among them include Alhaji Lateef Jakande (first civilian governor of Lagos State); Prince Adebisi Olatilo- a veteran broadcaster and CEO, BISCON TV; Keppy Ekpeyoung, ace actor and entrepreneur; Babajide Otitioju and others