Nigeria’s premier perception management firm, CMC Connect Limited over the weekend celebrated its 30th anniversary at its corporate headquarters in Lagos with a pledge to remain the best in the industry.

The foremost strategic communication and public affairs firm gathered clients, media, former and present board members as well as well-wishers to its GRA Ikeja office to relive its 30 years of sustainable progress.

Addressing the media, the founder and Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, lamented the poor perception of the industry by Nigerians saying it was the greatest challenge facing practitioners.

“As a result of this lack of understanding, public relations is yet to take its rightful place among the comity of professions. It has not been accorded the right status and certainly not the right value,” he noted.

He also took the guest through the historic trajectory and the many phases and hurdles the firm have had to cross the past three decades.

Themed ‘We are still flying’, Badejo-Okusanya expressed gratitude to God, his wife, staff and those that have supported his dream from inception.

