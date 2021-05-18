By Leo Nzwanke

The chief medical Director Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, Dr. Hassan Ikrama has called on residents in the state to key into the State Health Insurance Scheme to cut cost of treating hypertension.

The CMD, was speaking through his representative, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Dalhatu Araf specialist hospital lafia, Dr. Aboje Aboje in a health talk programme, organised by the department of Internal Medicine to mark the World Hypertension Day at the hospital conference hall today.

Dr. Aboje during the programme said that about 36% population suffers from hypertension in Nigeria, explaining that it is a deadly disease with complications that affect the body organs such as brain, kidney, heart, liver among others.

He further stressed that a very small percentage of hypertensive patients benefit from health insurance scheme due to the fact that only a few are registered, calling on people to key into health insurance scheme for prompt and quality health care.

“people affected with hypertension can take care of themselves through consumption of balance diet, regular exercise, avoidance of smoking and drinking of alcohol”

Speaking earlier, the Head of Internal Medicine and Consultant Cardiologist at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia Dr. Isa Oboirien disclosed that about 30% of Nasarawa state populace are suffering from hypertension in which half of the affected persons do not know the status of their blood pressure.

Mr. Oborien also said that the World Health Organization (WHO), has disclosed that about 1.13 billion people world wide suffers from hypertension, saying hypertension is one of the conditions that are often overlooked and untreated.

He explained that the day is set aside to create awareness, educate and develop measures towards combating the rate of hypertension among populace.

In an effort to combat the increasing rate of hypertension among populace in the state and the nation at large, Dr. Isa said the team will embark on, community outreach, distribution of flyers, and engaging on radio & television programmes.

He therefore called on the state government, and stakeholders to support the team through in the fight against increasing rate of hypertension in the state.

Speaking with our correspondence, one of the hypertensive patient, Alh. Dahiru Adamu Adudu, said, he never knew he had hypertension until he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital and test was carried out indicating his Blood Pressure rising to 160/80, that was when he was told that he was hypertensive and had heart problem.

“I was at home doing my house work when I collapsed and was rushed to the hospital the first time, they treated me and I went back and it happened again so I was rushed back and they told me that I have hypertension, that my blood pressure was 160/ 80, and they commenced treatment immediately. I have stayed for some weeks now and my Blood Pressure is now 120/60 , I feel better now”, he narrated.