By Job Osazuwa

It was joy undiluted as the chief medical director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua, Edo State, Prof S.A. Okogbenin, put smiles on the faces of police officers who were killed while defending him from being killed by kidnappers.

On August 26, 2019, the CMD was kidnapped by some gunmen in Benin City, which led to the death of two police officers attached to him.

After his release, he was shocked to learn that the two police officers attached to him were killed. He immediately sought the approval of employment for their wives and a relative. He went further to ensure their immediate families were well cared for. He also promised the wives scholarship, if they secure admission to any higher institution for further studies.

Again, he promised to build them a house and he gave his own land for the said purpose.

Matching his words with action, a few days ago, a two-bedroom flat was handed over to each of the slain police officers’ family. The CMD said that he was fulfilled uplifting the bereaved in his own little way.

Amid cheers, the handover was supervised by the chairman of the board, Alhaji Salihu Ririwanin.

The CMD said, although the gesture could not replace their late husbands, he hoped that wherever they are, their spirits would find rest in the assurance that the families they left behind were being cartered for.

The benefactor said that the gesture was because the slain officers paid the supreme price in service to the nation and humanity.

The two families, Odion Jonathan and Etinosa, expressed joy over the houses presented to them and the love showered on them by Okogbenin. They described the gesture as a rare privilege. They acknowledged that the CMD was not indebted to them as their husbands were only out there performing their day-to-day duties when the tragedy struck.

On its part, the Esan Youths Organisation (EYO) wholeheartedly appreciated the CMD and prayed that God would continue to protect and promote him for his exemplary humanitarian nature.

The group urged other Nigerians to support security agents in one way or the other so that society would become a better place for everyone to live in.