Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the state hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun ,was kidnapped yesterday by gunmen along Owani/Idoani road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Also abducted with the CMD was a record officer with the hospital, Mrs Foluke Ajibola and a yet to be identified person.

A source said the gunmen shot the driver of the CMD in the arm when he made attempts to escape from the scene of the incident.

The driver, it was gathered, eventually escaped with bullet injuries in his body.

He was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is still receiving medical treatment. Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro,said the police would investigate the matter and ensure that the culprits are apprehended