From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday expressed optimism that the Centre for Management Development (CMD) would soon certify its training directorate as a training outpost.

The President-elect of the Chamber, Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike who disclosed this when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State, said the CMD would be in the state on February 2 for the certification.

He explained that the directorate would serve as a training ground to every sector of the economy in the state and beyond, adding that the Chamber would also create an operational Directorate of Marketing which would be responsible for exploring markets for goods produced by members of the Chamber.

Nduagwuike stressed that the incoming Council Officers were on a mission to reposition the chamber saying, “The Enugu Chamber of Commerce is on a mission of self-rediscovery because in the days gone by we are not only known as people who organize trade fairs, today unfortunately, a lot of people associate us with just trade fair. But that is not just what we are known for. The trade fair only contributes about 15 to 20 per cent of the activities of a virile Chamber of Commerce.”

According to him, the Chamber was poised to explore other areas of its functions with a view to making the people of the state in particular and South-East in general feel its impact.

He therefore, solicited the support of members of the Correspondent Chapel in the area of news dissemination, adding that commerce and news were symbiotic in the sense that, “if there is no news commerce will nosedive and if there is no commerce, news will be scanty.”

Commending journalists in the state for always supporting and publicizing the activities of the Chamber, especially, during trade fairs, the President-elect said, “There is a symbiotic relationship between commerce and news and journalists in the state have contributed to the success of our trade fairs. However, there is a need to resuscitate the relationship we share with you and make it mutually beneficial.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel, Mr. Lawrence Njoku commended the President-elect and his team for the visit which he said was the first by any of Chamber’s leadership.

Njoku said that journalists in the state would love to see a new ECCIMA that would change the economy of the South-East.

Noting that businesses in the state and region were suffering, he called on ECCIMA to be at the forefront of changing the situation.

While assuring the ECCIMA team of the cooperation of journalists he said, “We appreciate the hand of fellowship extended to us and we are ready to partner with you.”