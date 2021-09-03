The Chief Medical Director of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka, Dr. Joe Akabuike, has called on pregnant women to utilise its Mother-and-Child Referral Centre.

He made the call on Thursday in Awka in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akabuike said Anambra government under Gov. Willie Obiano built the centre to care for pregnant women and their children.

He urged pregnant mothers to patronise the referral centre in COOUTH, instead of patronsing quacks or private hospitals for their wellbeing and that of their children.

“Our governor has made quality health service delivery a priority, the referral centre was built to stop the high rate of maternal and child mortality.

“We value the lives of our mothers, women and children, we appeal for patronage from the pregnant ones to avoid the centre from being under utilised,” he said.

Akabuike said the centre was equipped with state-of-the-art theatre, laboratory, pharmacy and all other facilities needed for pregnancy care, delivery and care of the new babies.

He advised mothers to make good use of the opportunity to put a stop to cases of women dying due to complications during pregnancies, child bearing or postpartum.

Akabuike said that the referral centre would go a long way to address the problems of maternal mortality and morbidity in the state.

He urged the pregnant mothers to visit the referral centre for professional care. (NAN)

