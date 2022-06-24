The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that its 10-year Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP), has now been admitted as the 246th programme and project in the recently approved National Development Plan 2021-2025 (NDP2515033).

Its Director General, Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this at the First Nigeria Employers Summit organised by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association in Abuja, recently.

Whilst noting that the commission has executed several initiatives to build a collaborative regulatory environment for enterprise competitiveness, job creation and national development, Yuguda reaffirmed that the SEC, through its ten year plan, has mapped out strategies to build a capital market that is the largest on the continent of Africa and one of the world’s deepest by 2025.

He said, “The Masterplan’s implementation has been admitted as the 246th programme and project in the recently approved National Development Plan 2021-2025 (NDP2515033). The Commission continues to enhance its regulatory framework through the issuance of rules to keep pace with market trends. Recent ones include rules on Investment-based Crowdfunding, which created an enabling environment for capital raising by start-ups and on annual renewal of registration of Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to ensure only fit and proper persons operate in the Nigerian Capital Market (NCM)”.