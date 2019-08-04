Philip Nwosu

The 2019 convention of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMO) of the Lagos Archdiocese ended at the weekend with admonition to men of the church to live an upright life as they confront daily challenges.

Speaking during a mass to commemorate the end of the convention, the Episcopal Vicar and Dean of Mainland region, Monsignor Bernard Okodua urged laymen in the church to ensure they leave good example for their loved ones by ensuring they attend mass daily and live a prayerful life.

He urged them to be their brothers’ keeper as thought in the parable of the good Samaritan. The Episcopal Vicar of the Lagos Archdiocese urged men in the diocese to learn how to pray as thought by Jesus Christ in the book of Luke 1, Vs 1 to 13 saying that prayer is a period of subordination to the Almighty God.

Earlier in his address, the President of the CMO, Lagos Archdiocese John Aigbokhaode explained that the circumstances of Nigeria and individual’s situation of the members informed the choice of the 2019 theme, noting that the economy of the country is not in good shape and life has not been easy for the citizens.

Aigbokhaode said: ‘Today we are facing difficult terrain that is putting stress on our ability to be good family men; good leaders of our community; but are struggling on our own?”