Christian Agadibe

Music manager, Adeshola Adefuwa Cole aka Sholly Cole, has revealed that his newly established outfit, Cole Management Services (CMS), will offer music distribution, artiste management and booking services amongst others. To Cole, CMS aims at changing how the world sees Nigerians by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the global market. “Most importantly, CMS is set to work with artistes to ensure they earn worthy profits for their talents, as this is a major issue artistes grapple with in the course of their careers. We want to build this company as one that artistes can trust to handle the business part of their careers. While our artistes are focused on making good music and becoming household names, we want to ensure they trust us without the fear of being cheated or the anxiety of making worthy profit,” he said.

Adeshola Cole, whose voyage through the music industry began in 2009, has been involved with the management of artistes like Akon, Cynthia Morgan, Eva, Skuki, Dotman and others.