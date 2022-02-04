From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Youth Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups, has announced the cancellation of its planned strike against the hike in tuition fee.

The group, had on January 12, planned an industrial action if Northern state governors failed to rescind the astronomical fee in all tertiary institutions in the North.

But, its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, at a press briefing in Abuja, stated that the decision was because of the intervention of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

To this end, Charanchi implored students to relax their agitation pending the outcome of the meeting with Senator Lawan.

“In its attempt to ensure an immediate reversal of the hike, the CNG Student’s wing as apart of its consultations also paid a visit to the office of the President of the Senate on Wednesday 02nd February, 2022, to remind him of their obligation and equally appeal to him on behalf of all well meaning Nigerians to consider the current hardship in the country and see to the reversal of the hike, so as to enable children from poor and marginalised families have access to tertiary education.

“The CNG Student’s wing commends the President of the Senate for receiving us despite his crowded schedules and other distinguished Senators in particular the Chairman Senate Committee on tertiary education for their assurances to ‘swing into action with immediate effect in order to mitigate the consequential effect of the hike or see to its immediate reversal,’ the president of the Senate also added that, ‘we do not want to run away from our obligations of providing education for every Nigerian, which is their exclusive right.

“The government must prioritise education in order to consciencetise its citizens, they should be informed and grant them scholarship for their development,’ he further added that ‘no society will prosper without education and the lack of such will create room for joblessness, indifference and increase in social vices’.

“The Chairman, Senate Committee on tertiary education promise to invite all the concern authorities with immediate effect to address the increment.

“Finally, we appeal to the students and all other well meaning Nigerians to remain law abiding and not take law into their hands, as the Senate promises that ‘we are ready to address the issue in the most decent and polite way possible’.

“In line with the above, all zonal rallies and state press conferences should be on hold, pending the outcome from the Senate.”