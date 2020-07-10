Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, has said it is concerned about the circulation of false recruitment information posted by unscrupulous persons and organisations in its name in several media and online channels, advertising job positions .

It noted that the fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL, with the intent to defraud their victims.

The firm in a statement yesterday dissociated itself from such false job recruitment information and offers of employment contracts published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium, saying it did not make or authorise such publications.

CNL’’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, warned that “Members of the public are hereby notified that Chevron Nigeria Limited does not, and will not require applicants to make any payments towards processing any job application. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.”

Mr. Brikinn also explained that CNL does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media or phone calls.