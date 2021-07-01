From Nonsy Iredu

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed September 27 for hearing in the winding up and forfeiture proceedings concerning CNN Africa and linked to Stephanie Busari, Nima Elbagir, Muhammad Darwish.

The presiding judge, Hon TG Ringim, adjourned the case to hear an application filed by KeneChukwu Okeke for the final forfeiture of the assets belonging to CNN Africa in Nigeria.

In the originating summons marked FHC/L/CS/1839/2020, KeneChukwu Okeke, Claimant/Applicant, averred that CNN Africa and Stephanie Busari egregiously breached the clear and unambiguous requirements of Sections 78, 79, 80 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and Section 2 (2) & 9 (1) of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, 1992 (as amended) having established a “multi-platform office bureau” for the production and transmission of sound or vision including featured contents through cable and satellite broadcasts in Nigeria.

Unregistered companies are subject to winding up procedures, whether solvent or insolvent, as are registered companies and organisations. For unregistered companies, the courts may declare that it is fair and equitable for the company to be wound up.

As a result of his redeployment of Hon Justice (Prof) Chuka Obiozor, the matter was re-assigned to the new judge, Hon Justice TG Ringim for hearing.

