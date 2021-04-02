CNN African Voices Changemakers, sponsored by Globacom, will this weekend feature two Nigerians- Chuks Collins, an international fashion designer and Adenrele Sonariwo, a virtual artist who equally enjoys global acclaim.

Chuks Collins, is a Nigerian fashion designer based in New-York. He rolled out his clothing line in 2010 with a mission to style people in a manner that will confer respect and pride on them. He has also displayed his versatility in Canada and Belarus. Chuks reputation is fast rising as a leading international designer following his work for Ralph Lauren and other notable fashion labels in New York.

The year 2012 saw him debut a new collection which he called ‘Survival’ following a major health crisis he suffered that necessitated a kidney transplant after a bad accident. He followed it with two more collections named ‘The Journey’ and ‘The Dream’.

For her part, Adenrele Sonariwo, is an Art Curator. She established Rele Arts Gallery in 2010 and has featured as a TEDx speaker. She equally featured as a member of the jury at Dak’art Biennale in 2018 and has won several awards including the 2016 Future Awards for Arts and Culture in 2016, 2016 and 2017 Power List for influencers in culture, 2017, among others. In March 2017, she was listed as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria.