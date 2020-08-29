The Glo-sponsored African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN) will this week host three musicians who are making waves across the continent.

The 30- minutes programme comes up on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 5.30 p.m.; Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m with a repeat broadcast on the same channel on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

The guests include Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade, South African born recording artist Amanda Benedicta Anthony and Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga from Tanzania.

Yemi Alade was born on 13th March, 1989. She hit the lime light in 2009 when she won the Peak Talent Show. Afterwards, she released three singles from King of Queens Album: “Johnny”, “Tangerine”, and “Kissing”. Johnny subsequently became an international hit in many countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Africa, Liberia, Uganda and United Kingdom.

In 2015, she won the MTV Awards and All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) for Best Female Artiste in Western Africa. She was also crowned the Female Artiste of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Award in 2016, in addition to Headies Awards which she won for four consecutive years

Popularly known and recognized as Amanda Black, 27 years old Amanda Benedicta Antony released her first single in ‘Amazulu’ in 2016 and it became an instant success. Amazulu earned her nominations in five categories each at the 16th edition of the Metro FM Music Awards as well as the 2017 South African Music Awards.

Also at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in 2017, Amanda Black got nominated for Viewers Choice, Best International Act.

30 years old Tanzanian singer and songwriter, Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga, aka Ben Pol, is the third guest on the programme. Ben Pol participated in Coke Studio Africa S3 in 2015, alongside 25 top artists including Flavour, Sauti Sol and Yemi Alade. Also, his single “Ningefanyaje which featured Kenyan artiste Avril was ranked number 1 on Africa Rox Countdown, Soundcity TV and Top 10 East.

In the Tanzania Music Awards PoI won many awards including Best R&B Song for 2011 and 2012, and Best Songwriter, 2013. He was also the Best Male Vocalist of the Year in the Under 30 Youth Awards in 2013.