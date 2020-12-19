This week, Cable News Network (CNN) will feature top Nigerian dance talent and the world’s “Longest Dance Party” record-breaker, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as ‘Kaffy’, on African Voices Change makers sponsored by telecommunications service provider, Globacom.

On the show, Kaffy chronicles her journey from a teenage amateur dancer in Lagos to breaking the Guinness World Record with her dance group, Imagneto Dance Company, in an unprecedented 55-hour dance routine and becoming a top-rate professional choreographer and fitness coach.

The forty-year-old mother of two, who also emerged African Muzik Magazine’s Best Female Dancer of the Year in 2014, will share with viewers how she has used her talent as an instrument of youth empowerment and how she has been giving back to her country, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She will be joined on the program by her Kenyan counterpart, Tileh Pacbro.

Tileh Pacbro, is a YouTube star, dancer, and choreographer who runs a dance academy called ‘Dance 98’ in Lavington, Kenya. He came into international limelight this year with a dance video, he titled ‘Coronavirus’. The video which caught the attention of international music stars, including Cardi B, was used by the artist as a means of driving home his campaign on the importance of taking precautionary measures against the pandemic.

This exciting episode of African Voices- change makers will air on DSTV Channel 401 at 9.30 a.m. this Saturday and will be repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and Monday at 5.30 a.m.