The latest Cable News Network (CNN) report (or concocted falsehood) in which the global news giant made desperate efforts to cast Nigeria in bad light, using the Lekki incident as a case study, has once more laid bare our legendary ability to trust falsehood, especially if it is served hot by foreign media organisations.

Since a Discussion Paper by the American National Intelligence Council issued on March 5, 2005, entitled “Mapping Sub-Saharan Africa’s Future,” in which an individual author (not the American government) predicted that Nigeria will break up 10 years later (by 2015), I have carefully been observing the way and manner foreign organisations take interest in Nigeria. I have noted, among several other things, the fact that donor organisations purportedly promoting free speech and media freedom in this country have largely concentrated their donations to media organisations principally promoting terrorism by their style of hailing all acts of evil perpetrated by terrorists and downplay the exploits of our military. Millions of dollars go into this every year. Of course, there are a few foreign donors that mean well, but these are far and between.

Under the purview of the World Editors’ Forum, whose annual conferences I always attend, as a member, I have come to be closely friendly to many CNN top shots, and it is one news channel I, like millions of Nigerians, follow every day. But what I do is to monitor the television giant closely, not just watch its programmes. With all due respect to CNN, there are many of its reports that I knew were skewed to achieve certain vested interests, not just its countless false reports on Nigeria, or the ones it did falsely claiming Iraq under Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. At that time, just as it has now done on the so-called Lekki massacre, it supported its reports with statistics that were created just to confuse the unwary and give the impression of credibility.

CNN knew there are millions of gullible Nigerians who would swallow hook, line and sinker any falsehood it dishes. And so, riding so cheaply on our collective intelligence, it has done what it has always done when it wants to achieve dastardly ends: using statistics to create false impressions of credibility.

Now, the next thing is to push the American Congress and other parliaments of world superpowers not to sell weapons to Nigeria, in a clear bid to encourage the growth of terrorism in the country. Our leaders would also be framed up and sent to the ICC, a court whose history of conviction is mainly of African and/or Third World leaders, using mostly baseless reports, like the current one released by CNN.

Today, my task has been made a lot easier by the responses issued by many well-meaning Nigerians, who took CNN to the cleaners for its shameless breach of ethics of the journalism profession, which include balancing one’s story with facts, as well as abandoning the entire story when one is not sure of all the facts.

I am quoting, word for word, the views of those respected opinion moulders, including Lucas Bashir and ace broadcaster Suleiman Aledeh, as well as respected former BBC Editor Bala Ibrahim and foremost public relations organisation, PRNigeria. They have said virtually everything I would have said, and I fully align myself with the views they have expressed.

I also agree entirely with Information Minister Lai Mohammed when, yesterday, he went down memory lane to discredit the falsehood by CNN and asked for the station to be sanctioned for not just dishing out falsehood, but also ignoring the looting and violence unleashed on the country by some of the protesters, who burnt and looted 269 private and 243 government facilities and assets worth trillions of naira.

If a war breaks out in Nigeria, God forbid, CNN would be reporting from its safe, cozy offices in Atlanta, United States, while those trusting its cock and bull story would be left here struggling for survival. The world would be left to experience the worst humanitarian disaster known to mankind. For just a few days of lockdown and arson occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, for example, price of foodstuff jerked up by more than 100 per cent in many cities in Nigeria. In many parts of Lagos, you could count hundreds of people queuing up to buy just a loaf of bread.

So, I do not see my conscience allowing me the luxury of stoking the embers of hatred and falsehood, even if I am being funded by enemies of Nigeria, as some of us are. Excerpts:

CNN and its shameless, nefarious and diabolical interpretation of massacre

Bala Ibrahim

The dictionary defines massacre as a noun, that stands for the unnecessary, indiscriminate killing of a large number of human beings or animals, as in barbarous warfare or persecution or for revenge or plunder. A general slaughter, as of persons or animals, e.g. the massacre of millions during the war.

If I understand the English language well enough, the dictionary is saying, there must be multiple killings before the word massacre can be called to use.

In a ludicrous, laughable and embarrassingly unprofessional documentary, that clearly looked one-sided and surely sponsored, the CNN has released a video of what it called investigation that sheds new light on anti-brutality protest in Nigeria.

The video started with the sounds of gunshots and the shouts of END SARS, END SARS, they’ve killed him, they’ve killed him. This was followed by the narration of the reporter, Nima Elbagir, beginning with: “the Nigerian government denies this happened, a peaceful protest turned deadly”.

The cue runs thus, “Thousands of young people have been protesting against police brutality as part of a largely peaceful movement called EndSARS. But on October 20, these protests turned deadly, as the army and police moved in on unarmed civilians. The Nigerian Army has called allegations that it fired into the crowd “fake news” and told a judicial panel of inquiry that it did not shoot at any civilian, but a new CNN investigation can reveal this is not true.”

The first embarrassment in the poorly put report is the contradiction from one of the protesters, “the police came we are peaceful, they came and started shooting at us”. The guy said its the police. There was a distressed body on the floor, soaked in what looks like blood. But in Nima’s narration, which goes out to show some protesters, clearly and evidently not on the date of the alleged shooting, picnicking peacefully, accused the military of marching towards the toll gate, impliedly from the Bonny Camp military garrison, that is a stone throw away from Lekki, just while this peaceful picnic was going on.

Using some unproven and “miraculous” methodology, Nima said they were able to see shots, long before the bullets were fired. She said, “we could see shots, and at exactly 6.43pm, we started hearing gunfire”. It’s either Nima is in concert with those firing the shots, or there is something sinister she is not sharing out.

Nima or CNN relied on the accuracy of their camera to get the time, but they couldn’t avail the public with reliable pictures of the multiple casualties from those bizarre bullets.

Without giving any evidence of geolocation, showing the tracking or the movements of the bullets with respect to the exact location of the protesters, Nima disputed the position of the military that said they only fired blank bullets into the air to disperse the crowd. Nima simply flashed the pictures of some fireworks, as proof of direct shooting at the crowd by the military, relying, ridiculously, on the live streaming of “DJ Switch”, a Nigerian celebrity, activist and co-sponsor of the protest, that was broadcasting on Instagram.

Nothing more can demonstrate obscenity. When has the CNN degenerated to the level of using only the Instagram of interested parties, or celebrities as a reliable source of credible information?

Without any forensic proof, CNN continued to show bullet casings, dating back to 2005, ten years before the Buhari regime, which they claimed are from live ammunition, but they couldn’t show proof of when they have fired or pictures of the multiple victims in the killings that made up the massacre.

Particularly painful is the professional goof of relating the bullets with Serbia, a country they said, had been selling ammunitions to Nigeria since 2005.

Apart from the photograph of one Victor, whose body was lying in a pool of presumed blood, and wrapped in a white and green coloured clothing of the Nigerian emblem, Nima had not given viewers the proof of establishing massacre, at least if we go by the dictionary definition of the word.

The violent jailbreaks in at least two highly fortified correctional centres, and the razing of five police stations in Benin alone, alongside the loss of at least 100 people, who died across the country since the commencement of the protest, have made nonsense of Nima’s description of the protest as peaceful.

Had the CNN not been mischievous, or had it adhered to the rules of objectivity, it would have taken a look at the dossier of the destructions of public and private properties all over the country, in the wake of the EndSARS protests.

Experts said, businesses have been counting their losses, while the Nigerian economy, which is struggling to stand up from the COVID-19 pandemic, is thrown into additional crises.

Lagos State Government, which is the worst hit by the crises, has put its losses at N1 trillion, while the overall cost to the private businesses are expected to be in excess of two billion US Dollars.

No sane medium can describe such carnage as peaceful or the unsubstantiated killings of one or two people as a massacre.

Surely the CNN had goofed here, by permitting Nima to behave nefariously like a nincompoop.

#LekkiMassacre: CNN report infodemic

Lucas Bashir and Sulaiman Aledeh

CNN published an investigation it conducted on the Lekki Toll Gate on Wednesday.

The American news-based television channel’s investigation came after about 28 days after the incident.

This report seeks to investigate CNN’s investigation on the following premise:

•Jeff Koinange a CNN journalist was reprimanded by the Nigerian government over a report where he accompanied masked MEND guerillas to a camp where they were holding a number of Filipino hostages. The Nigerian government said it was staged. He was eventually fired for that act.

•September 4, 2002, CNN published a story with headline, “Iraq has tons of chemical weapons”. Along with Fox News, CNN played a big role in convincing the world that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

•October 7, 2004, after the invasion of Iraq, CNN published another story with headline, “Report: No WMD stockpiles in Iraq”. Experts at CNN did not conduct an investigation research in Iraq for the good of the country.

•December 2018, researchgate.com uploaded a publication titled, “The fall of Gaddafi through CNN and Fox News”. Excerpt from the introduction reads, “Ignorance about the political and social processes in Libya lead the Fox and CNN audiences to accept, without prior or later questioning, the actions of NATO in Libya.”

Research shows that CNN launches investigation into chaos and whatever would portray Africa and Middle East countries in bad light. Also, with its error in Iraq and Libya, CNN reports or investigations are not unquestionable.

CNN launches investigation

The Nigerian Army was accused of shooting at innocent protesters on the night of October 20. The incident had sparked controversies when Nigerians became divided on whether there was a massacre or not following the immediate resurrection of those who were believed to have died on that night.

Eniola Badmus, Steve Abbey, Iraoya Godwin etc., debunked the news that they died. More information on the fake news surrounding the alleged #LekkiMassacre would be provided after scrutinizing CNN’s report.

Proving the massacre

News went around immediately after the shooting that 78 people were killed by the Nigerian army at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Amnesty International confirmed 12 deaths without evidences. It was rumored that the soldiers took the bodies away.

October 23, CNN tweeted that the soldiers killed 38 protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate also without evidences

In its most recent investigation published on Wednesday, a single body was provided but did not explain what happened to the other bodies after strategically ignoring Dj Switch’s claim that the soldiers took dead bodies away.

Our researchers have tried to contact the brother of Victor, Elisha Sunday Ibanga for more information. At the time of this writing, we have not been able to get him.

Questions on the dead body

•A Judicial Panel had been created to submit evidences on the alleged Lekki Massacre, why is Elisha withholding information?

•It was said that he was shot around 1:04am. If the Nigeria Army went away with the dead bodies according to Dj Switch, when was his corpse taken away?

•The picture had surfaced earlier on the internet before CNN’s investigation.

A Twitter user, Onyiye Francis refuted this story that had thousands of retweets claiming that it was a drama. However, we have not been able to trace the body said to be of Victor.

If we agree to agree that the man in the picture was a victim, then, the Lekki Toll Gate should be a pool of blood considering the volume of blood a single person was soaked in. No forensic analysis claimed blood was cleaned.

Missing Person – Wisdom Okon

CNN in its report claimed to have spoken to one Peace Okon, 24, whose 18-year-old brother was said to have gone to the Lekki protest but not seen since then.

The same picture had been uploaded by a Facebook user, Bashir Lucas Samson Lukman on October 22 reporting the case of the missing child.

We obtained a Whatsapp voice note from Peace Okon who sheds more light on her brother’s disappearance.

What we deduced from Peace Okon’s Voice note

Contrary to CNN’s report, we cannot reliably say her brother was taken away by the soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate.

CNN’S claim of concealing information of those who shared information with them for security purposes is false. Peace had gone to the Police stations and an Army barrack in search of her brother without any harassment.

They showed her names and faces yet she was not arrested nor killed by the police or soldiers for looking for her brother.

•Consequent upon the above, Dj Switch and others should appear before the Judicial panel if they really want justice.

•CNN is not concerned about Wisdom Okon. All they want from Peace is information. That is what an African means to them. Our team gave Peace address to the Judicial panel, date of sittings as well as contacts.

BBC interviews reporter

While Nima Elbagir of CNN was not in Nigeria at the time of the alleged #LekkiMassacre, BBC had an interview with one of its reporters who was at Lekki Toll Gate.

BBC interviews reporter

Nothing is new

We carefully went through CNN’s reports and discovered that CNN did not provide any new information but used existing videos and images that have been seen more than 3 weeks ago.

The Nigerian army is yet to speak on the claim of the bullets traced to Serbia. The Nigerian Army claimed it shot blank bullets incapable of killing into the air.

Some pertinent questions

A Facebook user, Hajara Usman while reacting to CNN’s report asked;

•Why is it that the soldiers who were purportedly captured driving towards the toll gate on their killer mission could not equally be captured pilling dead bodies into their army trucks and leaving with same?

•Why is it that people who were shot with bullets piercing through their stomachs and coming out through their backs are not in ICU but are standing, Hale and hearty granting press interviews to the international media?

•Why is it that the family or brother of the so-called victim of the Lekki shooting, Elisha have not taken their claims to the panel even as it’s winding up its sitting very shortly? (Peace Okon’s voice note shows there’s nothing to worry about presenting one’s grievances at the Judicial panel)

•And again, let’s assume that the soldiers left after one or two hours and the police now took over the shooting from them, nobody filmed a single police man shooting or still piling dead bodies in their own trucks to take away to wherever?

Misinformation surrounding the Lekki Massacre

We have collected information from Aledeh.com to fact-check claims of death at the toll gate. Our researches sourced for the images attached.

Claim 1: Soldiers of the Nigerian Army shot at unarmed protesters

The Nigerian Army was accused of deploying soldiers to open fire on unarmed protesters, an accusation the Nigerian Army has dismissed as “fake news”. In a tweet, it said no soldier was at the scene.

Analysis

Several footages have shown that the army’s claim is not true. A popular Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, who was at the Lekki toll gate, streamed the shooting live on her Instagram page. Gunshots were heard and bullets were displayed by those around her. The Lagos governor has also confirmed the presence of the military, though he said he did not call for them at the time.

We have established this fact to be True. However, the Army claimed they shot blank bullets.

Claim 2: Video showing a soldier shooting a high-caliber mounted machine gun

A video also posted on social media, showed unknown soldiers allegedly firing at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate with a high-caliber mounted machine gun.

“Nigeria at war with its citizens. Politicians and Government officials fighting Nigerian Youths. It have not reached this stage now. We did not ask to be killed like this now,” a Twitter user, Onna tweeted.

Analysis

Checks revealed that this video was doctored to look like it was from the Lekki shooting incident. While the audio seems to correspond with the incident, the visual didn’t. Different videos confirmed that soldiers at the Lekki toll gate were seen with weapons that seemed to be AK-47s, not machine guns.

We have established that the claim that this video is from Lekki shooting is FALSE.

Claim 3: All CCTV cameras at the toll gate were removed hours before the shooting

Social media was awash with claims that the perimeter CCTV cameras at the scene were removed before the shooting started to cover up the atrocities. There were videos that showed staff of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) removing some devices.

Analysis

During an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu debunked the claims, saying, “the devices removed were not security cameras, but laser plate number scanners for vehicles. It picks the tag on cars and number plates”.

Also, the LCC management came out to clarify that the devices removed were not cameras. The company said, in compliance with the curfew, it had asked its staff to remove sensitive equipment from the premises as a “safe-keeping” move because the plaza would become unmanned.

Besides, the governor disclosed that the CCTV footage was active during the shooting. He said the footage would be made available to the Investigative Panel.

The claim that CCTV cameras were removed from the scene is FALSE.

Claim 4: Soldiers killed over 70 people in a massacre

Following the shooting, many accounts claimed different death toll. Some claimed that over 70 people were shot dead at the Lekki toll gate. A certain Twitter user, Opal Tometi, claimed that 78 were killed.

Analysis

After the incident, the Lagos governor said 10 patients were at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington Hospital and 4 at Vedic Hospital; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 were receiving intensive medical care.

He has confirmed only one unnamed individual dead. Sanwo-Olu said his death at the Reddington Hospital, Lekki, was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. A search of the hospitals in the area established that there was no death connected to the shooting.

The claim that over 70 people were killed by soldiers is FALSE.

Claim 5: Soldiers killed lady along with her two friends at the Lekki toll gate

In a video, a lady identified as Lucy Adu, was seen dancing at the Lekki Toll Plaza protest. Another video emerged of her lifeless body with Anthony Okechukwu and another friend. She was allegedly killed by soldiers who shot at protesters.

“She was dancing an hour before she was murdered by the Nigerian armed forces Lucy was her name #endsars – a bullet hit her in the face and ripped half her face off,” a tweet read.

Analysis

The first video established that Lucy Adu indeed attended the protest at Lekki toll gate. But the undated video didn’t indicate the day she attended the protest. Various accounts supposedly from Lucy’s friend clarified that she boarded a motorcycle that ran into a stationary truck. The accident resulted in the three fatalities seen in the second video. One of the accounts said the pictures of her lifeless body were posted before 7pm on Tuesday, around the time the shooting at Lekki started.

“Her name is Lucia (Lucy). And according to a handle on Instagram that posted about her death a day ago, while it is tragic, it was not a result of the shooting at the toll gate. It was from a motorcycle accident on her way home from protesting,” Ik Osakioduwa tweeted.

Claim 6: Rumoured death of Corps Member

A viral photo on social media showed that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was shot in the stomach during a shootout on Lagos Mainland.

Analysis

The young man in the picture soon debunked the rumour, saying the picture was taken on a movie set earlier in the year.

Thus, the claim of his death has been established to be FALSE.

Corps Member debunks death

Claim 7: Another man rumoured dead

Steve Abbey was said to have died while the shooting at the Lekki protest ground was being streamed live on Instagram. His last words were reported as “Peace and Unity”

Analysis

Abbey has since taken to his Twitter handle to debunk the rumour. He stated he is not the guy on the Instagram Live video.

“This is not the guy on the IG live. This guy is me and you need to take this down immediately. What will you benefit for chasing clout at this trying time? Why pass information. I am alive and well. TAKE THIS DOWN!!” He tweeted.

The claim that Steve Abbey died at the protest ground is FALSE.

Claim 8: Graphic Designer killed by stray bullet hours after “Nigeria will not end me” tweet

A gory picture circulated on Twitter, showing the lifeless picture of a Graphic Designer, Oke Obi-Enadhuze. He was wrapped in a Nigerian flag. He died just hours tweeting, “Nigeria will not end me” on his Twitter page. It was claimed that he was killed by a stray bullet.

Analysis

Oke’s brother, Daniel Obi-Enadhuze, has since come out to debunk the claim that his brother was shot dead by a stray bullet. He said Oke was stabbed on the neck by hoodlums who attacked their residence inside the Makinde Police Barracks, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos. Daniel noted that his brother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze @O_Okee . I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in the morning,” he tweeted.

Thus, the claim that he was shot by a stray bullet is FALSE

Claim 9: Rumoured death of Iraoya Godwin

In a tweet, popular rapper, MI Abaga, tweeted that Godwin died that of gunshots wounds to his stomach during the protest on the mainland.

“Iraoya Godwin. Pls RT and add full names of any victims of anyone you know! Let’s keep their memory alive by saying their names!!!” He tweeted.

Analysis

A video was posted showing Godwin safe and very much alive at his residence. He confirmed that he was alive.

Therefore, the claim that Iraoya Godwin was killed is FALSE.

Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate few hours ago, I would like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty,” she tweeted.

The claim that Eniola Badmus was shot has been established to be FALSE.

Some Nigerians have also investigated the veracity of claims by the CNN on the origin of the bullets reportedly recovered from the protest ground.

While Nigerians still await the true events at Lekki Tollgate, caution and professionalism must be applied in the reportage and acceptance of investigations.

PRNigeria detects 101 fake news on EndSARS

An abuja-based media outfit, PRNigeria, has unveiled a report on 101 cases of fake news on #EndSARS protest it identified, and which were shared and disseminated on various social media platforms.

The Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria, Mr. Yushau Shuaib, at a public presentation of the findings on the #EndSARS protest, identified 101 fake news used by social media influencers to aid the escalation of the initial peaceful protest that turned violent. Shuaib noted that fake news, if not curtailed, is capable of inciting violence that can destroy the country. He also advocated strong laws to check fake news because it constitutes a potential threat to democracy and national unity. Shuaib, however, charged government at all levels to create sustainable jobs as a way of getting youths positively engaged, adding also that social media must be deployed to dispel rumours effectively.

He maintained that there exists a mistrust between government officials and the teeming citizens. According to him, until when the trust is built and maintained, the misgiving that propels spreading fake news would remain. He specifically urged that government should not be insensitive with information, noting that hoarding of information easily gives room for fake news. The media expert also appealed to security agents to always display professionalism in the discharge of their duties and must not for any reason compromise on their integrity. The duo of Muhammad Dahiru Lawal and Abdulsalam Mahmud, the Acting Manager of PRNigeria Centre, Kano, and Assistant Editor, respectively, anchored a power-point presentation of the report highlight some of the major fake news reports on EndSARS. Dahiru gave instances on some fake posts shared about prominent Nigerians during the nationwide EndSARS protests.

He said: “Some of the victims of fake news included public figures, celebrities, politicians, the media, religious bodies, and several other institutions, among others. For instance, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi had to issue statements and release video to debunks some allegations credited to them. Similarly, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Nyesom Wike took an immediate step to debunk fake news about them.”

Mahmud, on his part, said, “While we should encourage freedom of expression we must be wary of disseminating fabricated and mischievous news. Relevant authorities must find a way to sanction lawlessness, in the guise of free speech, that could lead to loss of lives and properties.”

The report questioned the reliability of the accounts of some of eyewitnesses on casualties which are published by some media to give credibility to fake reports. The PRNigeria reports that reserchers and studies have proved that over 60 percent of convictions from ‘eye witness’ accounts in the United State of America in a particular period were overturned through DNA testing. It urges media to consider the state of mind and reputation of eyewitnesses before publishing the narratives. The report also noted that most of the fake news were not just to misinform but deliberate disinformation geared at blinding the mind, reinforcing sentiments, aggravating anger, and inducing mob attacks, even against our security agencies, statutorily responsible for our protection and safety.

Citing a video which is presently trending on social media to corroborate the finding in the report about the alleged Lekki Shootings, it stated that “There is a video clip that went viral before being recycled in some media where supposedly ‘bloodied corpses’ were surprisingly moving their body parts as the narrator could be heard saying the military had ‘killed my people’ and was pleading to join in recording the video rather mourning the dead.” In terms of the spread of the fake news items across the geo-political zones, the PRNigeria report revealed that about 52 fake news emerged from South-West, while 19 came out from the South East and 30 from the entire North.

On fake news peddlers, the report discovered that social media influencers constitute about 40% of those who spread the fake news, social media users constitute about 31%, while the media (including local and foreign) has 22%, and Institutions contributed a paltry 7%. The fact-checking tools deployed to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the identified fake news include the social media users that identified 11 fake posts, Fact-Checking System detected 37 fake news items while the media confirmed the falseness of 53 stories.

The timeline of the dissemination of the fake news items indicates that about 31% of the fake stories were posted on social media between October 3 to 19, 2020 that is pre-Lekki Shootings. On the other hand, 69% of the fake news were shared post-Lekki shootings, that is between October 20 and November 5, 2020. The full report on the Fact-finding will be out in January 2021.