Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Several award winning CNN broadcaster, Richard Quest, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Few days ago, another CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, who is a brother of the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, tested positive for the virus.

Richard Quest, who anchors CNN nightly business programme, Quest Means Business, announced his COVID-19 status in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he said, “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in and protect lives.”

Meanwhile his fans and followers on twitter have promised to pray for him to recover quickly.

United States has recorded highest number of COVID-19 casualties across the world with over 41, 000 deaths.