The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has defended the governor of Central Bank (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, saying the call for his resignation is unfounded.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had, in a statement, called for Emefiele’s resignation.

Reacting in Abuja, the Secretary General of the CNPP Chief Willie Ezeugwu, said the CBN governor had not done anything to warrant the call for his resignation., while asking the PDP to rather worry about its members resigning in large numbers.

Said the group: “It should be more concerning to the PDP that its top and leading members are resigning in large numbers due to the unattractive nature of the party on the watch of the current National Working Committee of the party; rather it is chasing shadows when its house is consumed by an inferno.

“The Nigerian opposition parties are currently supposed to be undergoing internal healing and rebuilding so as to be well positioned to take over power in 2023 but the activities of the Uche Secondus-led PDP has reduced the politics of opposition to child’s play and possibly being for hire to operators of BDC’s who are fighting the governor of CBN for the policy to stop sale of Forex to the BDCs.”

The coalition said PDP has become a shadow of itself and fast turning into a briefcase political party, with the likes of Uche Secondus and Mr. Kola Ologbodion left in the strategic offices they presently occupy.

“They should be shown the way out and not join hirelings to make misguided calls, the basis of which are laughable, baseless and cannot be substantiated,” it said.

