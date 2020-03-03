Thirty two political parties, under the aegis of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), have lauded Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on performance, saying there are no words enough to adequately describe his persona.

The body, in a statement, paid glowing tribute to the governor on his 52 birthday, describing him as a child of promise and father of modern Cross River.

“Blessed be the day that a child of promise was ushered into our world, by the host of heavens, to shape and reshape events.

“The dexterity with which you had manipulated the wheels of destiny, to ascend the ladder of prominence, even from your widely known humble beginnings, reflect of you, not only an image seemingly invincible, but also a human of outstanding personality, who had long been divinely crafted, even before you were born, for this onerous task of designing and bringing about silent revolution in your people’s favour,” CNPP said in the statement.

The body said governor Ayade’s sterling performance in office speaks for him and has earned him global recognition, stressing that the world has taken notice of him.