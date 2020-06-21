From Ndubuisi Orji,

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), on Sunday, threatened a lockdown of the National Assembly over the detention of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere by the police.

The CNPP Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, , who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, said Ugochinyere, was arrested by policemen last Thursday in Abuja, allegedly on the orders of the leadership of the House of Representatives, despite an existing Order of Court which had been served on the police.

The House and Ugochinyere has been on a war path over allegation by the latter that the parliament was allegedly induced to pass the contentious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill sponsored by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and two others. And both parties are currently in court over the issue.

However, Ezeugwu said the House cannot be a judge in its case, noting that it cannot make laws, interpret and enforce the laws, when there is separation of power in the country..

Besides, he added “Our major fears at the moment is that Mr. lkenga may not come out of police detention alive. Our findings show that not only that Mr. lkenga is kept in a crowded cell of about 40, people who were arrested for contravening the COVID protocols and curfew have continued to be added to the cell.

“It is surprising that at a time the Police authorities are expected to decongest detention facilities nationwide as a result of the COVlD-19 pandemic, the contrary is the case. The CNPP therefore alert all Nigerians of good conscience that Ugochinyere’s life is currently in danger and the police authorities should be held responsible if he tests positive for COVID – 19 after 14 days of his release ”

Ezugwu,,while demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of the CUPP spokesman, said the police must respect the rule of law.