Ndubuisi Orji and Romanus Okoye, Abuja

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), yesterday, threatened a lockdown of the National Assembly over the detention of spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, by the police.

CNPP Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, at a press briefing in Abuja, said Ugochinyere was arrested by policemen in Abuja last Thursday allegedly on the orders of the leadership of the House of Representatives, despite an existing Order of Court which had been served on the police.

The House and Ugochinyere had been on warpath over allegation that the parliament was allegedly induced to pass the contentious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and two others.Both parties are currently in court over the issue.

However, Ezeugwu who frowned at the detention of CUPP spokesman said the House cannot be a judge in its case, noting that it cannot make laws, interpret and enforce the laws, when there is separation of power in the country.

Ezugwu, while demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the CUPP spokesman, said the police must respect the rule of law.

Meanwhile, an Igbo socio-cultural group, Nzuko Umunna has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order his immediate and unconditional release.

The group said Ugochinyere had been detained beyond the constitutionally allowed 48 hours or in the alternative, the Police should immediately arraign him before a competent court to answer to any charges.

In a statement by its secretary and coordinator, Paschal Mbanefo and Ngozi Odumuko, the group expressed deep concerns over the allegation by Ugochinyere’s lawyers that he is being tortured and held in dehumanising conditions.

Uzuko Umunna described the alleged acts as clear breach of Ugochinyere’s constitutional rights to human dignity and freedom from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“We are particularly worried that his arrest and detention is in clear breach of a valid and subsisting order of Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory which on June 3, in Suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020 barred the Nigeria Police Force and State Security Service (SSS) from arresting the CUPP spokesman in connection with any acts of the House of Representatives and its principal officers.

This is unacceptable. In an era where the spectre of serial disobedience of court orders is perhaps receding, this latest arrest is a major dent on any progress that has been made by the Federal Government in this regard. It is noteworthy that modern democracies are built on rule of law and respect for individual rights and freedoms.

A strong opposition is also a sine qua non to the sustenance of democratic governance.”