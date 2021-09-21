The Chief Of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Tuesday said that emplacing a well-structured engineering organisation and human capacity development programmes would greatly enhance the effectiveness of any navy.

Gambo said this at the Naval Engineering Retreat with the theme: ‘Repositioning the Naval Engineering Branch for Effective Service Delivery’ .

The retreat was held at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the objective of the retreat was to examine the challenges facing the Naval Engineering Branch and evolve ways to mitigate such problems in order to move forward the branch in particular and the Nigerian Navy in general.

He said that the retreat featured short presentations on four areas namely: Organisational Structure, Training, Career Management and Practice.

He said, “Consistent engineering practices with global best standards and motivating technical personnel will greatly enhance the effectiveness of any navy.

“It is against this background that the retreat seeks to thoroughly scrutinise the engineering branch and its personnel with a view to determining ways of improving their current situation.”

The CNS with some of the participants at the retreat.

The CNS said that the need to reorganise the structure of the Naval Engineering Branch and improved its training packages occupied the front burner at the retreat.

“The discussions at the retreat also revealed the need to make pragmatic and essential changes to the career development of engineers and technicians as well as engineering practices.

“It is envisaged that these changes will elicit the needed stimulus to reposition the branch for enhanced productivity and fast-track improvements in operational efficiency of Nigerian Naval ships.

“Therefore, the retreat will help the Nigerian Navy Engineering Branch to provide the requisite maintenance interventions that will ensure ships’ availability, equipment serviceability and a well-motivated workforce in line with my vision,” he said.

Gambo said that navies worldwide were known to be highly technical institutions and the Nigerian Navy was not an exception.

“Engineering, therefore, plays a critical role in promoting the development and effectiveness of navies, with the engineers and technicians being the driving forces toward sustaining the fleet and their assets,” the CNS said.

Gambo lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to support the implementation of all initiatives toward ensuring and enabling the Nigerian Navy fulfil its mandate of a secure maritime environment for Nigeria to prosper.

“The Naval Headquarters will continue to do all within its power to retain the confidence the government has reposed in the Nigerian Navy.

“I assure you that the resolutions of this retreat will receive utmost consideration under my leadership in forging a path toward a more efficient and effective naval force.

“I implore all participants to take ownership of the retreat so that the deliberations can yield feasible and sustainable solutions that will reposition the Engineering Branch for better service delivery,” the CNS said.

He assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy would continue to initiate and sustain policies and programmes geared toward improving operational efficiency, effectiveness and cohesion within the Service.

“The Navy will continue to address key issues that can impinge administration, training and practice of Engineering.

“As such, this will ultimately improve organisational structure, training, practice and career development in the Naval Engineering Branch, with a corresponding overall positive impact on the Navy.

“This retreat and its theme came at a better time when the Navy is making significant efforts to bolster its effectiveness in the maritime environment and other continental engagements,” Gambo said. (NAN)

