The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, has charged midle-level officers of the Armed Forces to live up to expectations and uphold the standard of their training.

Gambo gave the charge at the graduation ceremony for junior course 94, at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji Military Cantonment on Friday in Kaduna State.

The Naval Chief noted that the training impacted on the graduands were meant to prepare them for effective service delivery as officers and junior commanders in their respective services, organisatios and multi-agency engagements.

Gambo said the conferment of ‘passed junior staff course’ on them is a call to higher responsibility, as excuse for failure would not be entertained.

He reminded them of the need to imbibe the cardinal virtues of a soldier such as time management, punctuality, team spirit, staff skills, self confidence, among others.

He charged the graduands to apply the skills acquired in tackling contemporary security challenges confronting the country as they returned to their duty posts.

“I say big congratulations to our colleagues from sister countries, Botswana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivore, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Niger, the Gambia and South Korea.

“Indeed, you have done your countries and families proud for successfully completing the Junior Course.

“I hope you will continue to nurture the relationships you have established while on this course. Such relationships will go a long way to foster bilateral relations and long-standing military cooperation,” Gambo said.

Earlier, Commandant of the College, AVM Olurotimi Tuwase, said the junior course was designed to equip the command.

Tuwase said it was also designed for analytical and communication skills of participants to efficiently operate during single service, joint and multi-agency operations towards the accomplishment of constitutional roles.

He charged the graduands to build on the knowledge acquired through practice, self development, perseverance, tact and intuition in order to better reposition themselves for the tasks ahead.

The commandant congratulated the graduands and their families for the successful completion of their course and urged them not to rest on their oars.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that 338 participants in the course, comprising members of the Armed Forces, Para-military agencies and foreign participants graduated after undergoing a six-month training.

NAN also reports that highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving graduands.(NAN)