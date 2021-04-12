From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has commended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele for projects the apex financial institution sited at the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College in Owerrinta, Abia State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects which comprise of an administrative block, academic complex, hostels, dinning hall, gymnasium and swimming pool, Admiral Gambo said with what the CBN Governor and his team had done, the College, which he described as the citadel of Nigerian Navy professional training, has been turned around infrastructural wise.

The CNS informed that when the need to upgrade the College became imperative, Naval authorities approached the CBN for assistance and expressed joy the bank listened to their appeal and the projects which were started in 2014 have been completed and commissioned.

‘We’re happy for the infrastructural development CBN has brought to the College which has not only enhanced the esthetics of the school, but also improved training,’ he said.

He said the intervention has cemented more the cooperation between the Navy and CBN on one hand and the Nigerian Navy and the governments of Abia and Imo states on the other hand.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu commended what he described as the vision and depth of the Nigerian Navy in establishing the College.

Ikpeazu said the country was faced with insurgency and urged authorities of the College to include how to deal with financial insecurity in their curriculum.

He called on students of the College to make good use of the facilities as not to make efforts of CBN to be in vain.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state described the Nigerian Navy as one that could compare favourably with any in the world.

Governor Uzodinma said Imo would partner the Nigerian Navy in the area of manpower development.

He commended the Governor of CBN for the projects which he said would make its personnel to know their service to the country are appreciated.

CBN Governor Emefiele, represented by Mrs Amina Oni, said the apex bank undertook the projects because of the importance it attaches to human capacity development.

The CBN Governor informed that in addition to the projects, the bank has procured 33KVA transformer as part of the project team.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral KA Lawal, said the intervention by the CBN has enabled the College to admit more students.

He thanked the CBN Governor and his team for their benevolence.