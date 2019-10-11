Bolaji Okunola

The eigth edition of the Chief of Naval Staff swimming championship, yesterday, commenced at the National Stadium swimming pool, Surulere, Lagos.

The three-day event was flagged off by the President of Nigeria Aquatic Federation, Mr. Babatunde Fatai Williams, alongside Rear Admiral O.B Daji, flag officer commanding, Western Naval Command who represented the Chief of Naval Staff.

Daji said: “This is just a tip of the iceberg from the organisers. We are using this to strengthen the relationship between the civilian and the military. We choose the city of Lagos because we noticed the state has what it takes to host such glamorous event.

“We can’t say if we will be producing a new record holder in this year’s edition, but a new record may be set before the end of tournament.”

Daji, however, appealed to all participants to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, saying: “We are one and I urge participants to remain united.”

Nineteen states will vie for honours in 200metres backstroke women, 100metres butterfly women,100metres freestyle men, 4x50metres mixed medley relay and mixed freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, Akiayifa Timipameres from Delta State, Dino Ebarakumo of Civil Defence, Oluchi Obi (Unattached) and Colins Obi of the Nigeria Police have won gold in different category of the championship.