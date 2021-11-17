With less than two weeks after it successfully organised the Aisha Bala Mohammed U15 football championship for boys in Bauchi State, the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) is now set to organise the 18th edition of its Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) U14 boy’s football competition.

Also on the line-up of YSFON is the 10th edition of the Naval Officers Wives (NOWA) U17 girl’s football tournament slated for November 20-27, 2021 at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the national secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, each participating team is expected to come with 20 players who must strictly be under the ages of 14 years for boys and 17 years for girls as of November 30, 2021, with a bodyweight of 51 kg and a maximum height of 1.58m for boys; 60 kg and 1.78 m for girls and to be accompanied by three officials, one of whom must be a YSFON official.

The statement further stated that the arrival date for all teams is Saturday, November, 20 while screening will be held on November, 21 starting at 7:00 am with each player expected to provide three passport photographs for licenses even as it warned against late arrival.

The Federation also advised teams to confirm their participation on or before November 15 to enable the national secretariat to make adequate arrangements for accommodation and accreditation cards.

