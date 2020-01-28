Doris Obinna

A co-investment homeownership package called Home Ownership Made Easy(HOME), designed for upwardly mobile, smart working individuals, seeking real estate investment opportunities in Houston, Texas. is being introduced to Nigerians.

TEXA Property Group, Houston, operating under Keller Williams Premier Realty hosted series of exclusive seminars live in Lagos and Abuja in January 2019 to discuss Houston’s real estate investment opportunities.

In a statement, the host, Dr. Yinka Opeke, said the seminars were arranged towards making viable and affordable real estate investment opportunities available to Nigerians.

Opeke, who is the Managing Partner, TEXA Property Group, Houston, said the discussion centered on sole and co-investment opportunities with potential investors considering diversifying into international markets.

“It is a hot market for investment in Houston. You want to invest your money and get foreign returns. Real estate is a long term. It is verifiable and you are buying it as secure investment.”

She said the US-based initiative is being presented to Nigerians for the benefit of those who want to diversify their portfolio.

“It enables a group of people come together to invest in Houston real estate market with as low as $25,000 each. HOME enables you to potentially own three investment properties in Houston, Texas within five years and only have to pay for the first one.

Opeke noted that HOME was designed specifically for the Nigerian market, no visa, green card or citizenship required. It is 100 percent safe and verifiable Investment packages.