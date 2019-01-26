NAN

The Coordinator of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Cross River, Mr Adegoke Adewale, has charged corps members who will serve ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the general elections to be security conscious.

Adegoke gave the piece of advice Calabar on Friday during a sensitisation programme organised by NYSC to prepare members ahead of the general elections.

The coordinator reminded the Corps members of their roles in ensuring their safety and the measures taken by security agencies to protect them during the elections.

According to him, corps members are too precious to their families, NYSC and the nation and as such they have to avoid acts that may put them in harm’s way during and after the elections.

“Avoid unnecessary movements unless directed by security agencies and do not parley with any political party as this would expose you to danger.

“Adhere to all electoral rules and regulations because Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to take the welfare and maximum security of Corps members seriously.’’

He said that the training for Corps members was slated to hold on Monday and Tuesday at the Local Government level.

Adegoke said Corps members should leverage on the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme introduced by NYSC to acquire skills that would make them employers of labour instead of job seekers at the end of their service year.

READ ALSO: Presidential poll: God has ordained Buhari’s victory- Akpabio