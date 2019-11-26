Zika Bobby

Executive Vice Chairman of Regus, Ayo Akinmade, has said that businesses will continue to improve if business owners key into the virtual workspace Regus is selling.

Speaking at the weekend in Lagos, Akinmade said the co-working space is a place where you can go daily, sit down at a desk, and work among like-minds in a structured atmosphere. “It provides work life balance, with amenities that promotes a healthy work life such as a relaxed environment to work, good cafeteria. It is ideal for those requiring maximum flexibility. Our hot desk solutions are designed for agile working, allowing you to choose between a reserved or unreserved workspace. It is the best place for networking; it gives room to meet professionals from different industries and it creates room for collaboration. It is an office environment that creates an energy and mindset that can only come from interacting with fellow workers across different industries and organizations. Another benefit of co-working Space is that it puts you near people who might have vastly different skill sets or solutions to problems, allowing you to harness their ideas,” he said.

He said becoming a member of the co-working space is an easy way to eliminate overhead cost of running an office. “You don’t need to worry about constant electricity, utility bills, plumbing works. All these are already taken care of. Regus has flexible work space for full office room, desks, board rooms for working purposes while availing various benefits such as, access to technology, data security, round the clock customer service, reporting system, and a professional environment that make a workspace productive for a very reasonable sum.”

He said Regus products offerings can be accessed at any centre across the 4000 locations situated in 120 countries around the globe as a registered member for free. “These centres are in airports, cities, and other strategic locations,” he said.