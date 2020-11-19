Coach Ngozi Elechi has returned to Go Round FC ahead of the new Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Elechi rejoined the Omoku based club as Technical Director with Abiye Tamuno Iyala retaining his place as head coach of the club.

By definition, a Technical Director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or to determine who gets into the matchday squad.

Rather, he works with the head coach on an advisory role. He advises on players to sign and to be put on transfer, as well as training style and tactics.

He is basically here to provide assistance to the head coach we have, in person of Abiye Tamuno Iyalla, in addition to other short-term duties.

Elechi led Go Round FC to the Nigeria Professional Football League two years ago and then left after one season in the top flight to join Yobe Dessert Stars. He also coached Warri Wolves before his return to Omoku.

He has already been part of the current recruitment process as the team prepares for another season in the Nigeria National League.