The Nigeria Basketball Federation leadership has joined thousands of Nigerians in mourning the death of a member of the Kwara State Basketball Association, Steve Onishola.

According to family sources, one of the pioneer members of the Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin in the late 70’s died at the age of 71 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, the board described the news as a sad one and not a good way to start the New Year after a tough 2020.

NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida said, “We are very sad over the loss of another major stakeholder within the Nigerian Basketball family who committed his life, time and resources to the growth of the game as a player and an administrator after his retirement.”

“2020 was very tough on us due to Covid-19 pandemic and the death of some stakeholders which we are still struggling to come to terms with. Hearing of Coach Steve’s death is a news we were not prepared for.”

Until his demise, Coach Steve as he was popularly called was the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons and one of the few FIBA certified Technical Commissioners in Nigeria.