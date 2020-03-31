Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Governing Council of Coal City University (CCU), Enugu State, has appointed Prof. Afam Itcha-Ituma as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This followed the resignation of the pioneer VC, Prof. Malachy Ukwueze to take up the appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff to Enugu State Government.

Pro-Chancellor of CCU, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, who presented the new VC to staff and students of the university recently said Ituma’s robust curriculum vitae was such that could help in the realisation of the vision of the founders of the university.

The former VC of two separate federal universities noted that a university should be able to produce students that are nationally relevant and internationally competitive.

He said: “With what has been read about the new VC, the chancellor can go to sleep because God has brought who would take this university to where we had dreamt.”

Also, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Emeka Igwe said the appointment was a new dawn for the university going by the credentials of the new helmsman including his experience in Nigeria and linkages abroad.

In his remarks, Chancellor of CCU, Chinedu Anih promised to give the new VC all the necessary support to succeed.

Responding, Prof Ituma paid glowing tribute to the pioneer VC, Prof Ukwueze for being able to lay the foundation, stating that at least “I have something to build on.”

He also applauded the pro-chancellor, stressing that his experience as former VC of two leading universities and a one-time minister was a huge asset to the institution.

Ituma then unveiled a five-point agenda for the university, pointing out that the major thrust would be on internationalising the university.

Ituma, a Professor of human resource management was prior to his appointment, Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike-Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, a position in which he championed effective governance, transformative teaching and multidisciplinary research in collaboration with his academic and professional colleagues in the faculty.

He has a solid record of achievements in senior leadership roles in higher education and has played a significant part in shaping the strategy, operations and culture of AE-FUNAI since the university’s inception.